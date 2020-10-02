Honorary Doctorate Degree in Liberal Arts Conferred on Cambodian Minister of Information by a Thai University

H.E. Khieu Kanharith, Minister of Information of Cambodia, obtained an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Liberal Arts from Thailand’s Rajamangala University of Technology Phra Nakorn for the Academic Year 2019.

This morning at the Ministry of Information, H.E. Panyarak Poolthup, Thai Ambassador to Cambodia, handed over the doctoral gowns to H.E. Minister.

“The Honorary Doctorate Degree is an acknowledgement of H.E. Mr. Khieu Kanharith’s long years of government service and dedication to help Samdech Techo Prime Minister bring about peace, national reconciliation and stability to Cambodia by utilising the art of information dissemination and political communication in many achievements of Cambodia,” said H.E. Ambassador on the occasion.

With the rise of new media in this modern digital world, the Ministry of Information under the leadership of H.E. Khieu Kanharith understood the potential of social media and made effective use of them, for the benefit of the country and society as a whole, he added.

“All in all, having served long years in the Ministry of Information, H.E. Mr. Khieu Kanharith has dedicated his life for public service and the well-being of the people of Cambodia. Therefore, it is only apt that His Excellency shall be presented with Rajamangala University of Technology Phra Nakorn’s Honorary Doctorate Degree in Liberal Arts as commendation for his great works,” the ambassador underlined.

In reply, H.E. Khieu Kanharith thanked the University for attributing to him the Honorary Doctorate Degree, stressing that the recognition also reflects the cooperation from all his colleagues in disseminating information to the public and building relations between the peoples of Cambodia and Thailand.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press