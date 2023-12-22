Human Rights Committee Dismisses Misleading Report on Cambodia’s Democracy



With dismay, the Cambodian Human Rights Committee (CHRC) has turned down a baseless report by six civil society organisations saying that the democracy in Cambodia has been deteriorating.

Senior Minister H.E. Keo Remy, CHRC President, dismissed the ill-willed claim in a press conference on Dec. 22 to counter the misleading report among the media and the public at the CHRC headquarters.

The response followed the submission of the misleading report by the six organisations to the U.S., European, Canadian, Australian, New Zealand, British, and Japanese parliaments.

According to the senior minister, the report mainly focused on outdated information about the court-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), the Candlelight Party, and the opposition activists who were arrested for violating the law.

The CHRC is handy with all the first-hand facts and evidence and will submit clarification to the seven parliaments that have received the report.

The six politicised organisations that composed the report o

n the selected facts include the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights, the Asia Democracy Network, the Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development, the Asian Network for Free Elections, the World Alliance for Citizen Participation, and the Human Rights Watch.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse