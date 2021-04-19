Hywin Holdings Announces Two Wins at WealthBriefingAsia Greater China Awards 2021

Hywin: from China to the World

SHANGHAI, China, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hywin Holdings Ltd. (“Hywin Wealth” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: HYW), a leading independent wealth manager in China, today announced that it was voted “Best Wealth Manager of Greater China 2021” at the WealthBriefingAsia Greater China Awards 2021. In addition, Hywin Wealth’s CEO Madame Wang Dian won the award of “Best CEO in Greater China Wealth Management 2021.”

This year’s awards reflect the Company’s continued growth and outsized impact on the wealth management industry in Greater China, as well as Madame Wang’s leadership achievements.

The recipient of the “Best Wealth Manager of Greater China” is selected by a panel of judges to recognize a company that demonstrates strategic vision, high quality growth, unwavering commitment to excellence, and dedication to creating shareholder value.

The award of “Best CEO in Greater China Wealth Management” honors a top executive that demonstrates outstanding leadership in the industry and champions impactful social causes.

“It’s an honor to be selected by WealthBriefingAsia this year, and we’re pleased that our efforts continue to be recognized by our industry peers,” Madame Wang said. “Our recent IPO marked the start of a new era for the company, and we hope to capitalize on growing demand for independent wealth management services in Greater China, which is the second-largest wealth market in the world.”

Madame Wang recently led the Company to a successful public listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange, which took place on March 26, 2021. Hywin Wealth plans to use the proceeds to further invest in its wealth management and asset management businesses, as well as further its strategy of using technology to improve intelligence and efficiency within its operations.

Madame Wang has also shepherded Hywin Wealth through major international expansion efforts, which began in 2014 and recently reached a milestone with the inking of a major partnership with Liechtenstein-based VP Bank AG. These efforts have been designed to provide the Company’s Chinese HNWI clients with more sophisticated offshore products and services. Hywin Wealth operates its international business through a large presence in Hong Kong SAR, and plans to expand in major financial centers such as New York, London, and Singapore going forward.

At last year’s WealthBriefingAsia Greater China Awards, Hywin Wealth won the prize for “Best Wealth Manager of Greater China Families,” which reflected the Company’s expertise in serving UHNW families across their lifecycles. Additionally, last year Madame Wang Dian won the award of “Woman of the Year in Greater China Wealth Management,” which not only recognized her as a shining star in the industry, but also pointed to her tireless championship of female entrepreneurship and women’s progress in the professional world.

About Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: HYW) is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, with a 7.5% market share in terms of 2019 transaction value, according to CIC. Our primary services are wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management. Wealth management is currently our largest business segment, in which our onshore and offshore solution platform serves clients across generations.

For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com/

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “aim,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “is/are likely to,” “could” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

