ICC-Angkor to Organise 34th Technical Session and 27th Plenary Session Next Week

AKP Phnom Penh, International Coordinating Committee for the Safeguarding and Development of Historic Site of Angkor (ICC-Angkor) will organise its 34th Technical Session and 27th Plenary Session at Sofitel Angkor Phokeethra Hotel in Siem Reap province.

H.E. Mrs. Phoeurng Sackona, Minister of Culture and Fine Arts and President of National APSARA Authority will preside over the meeting.

Taking place on Jan. 26-27 via video conference, the meeting will be co-chaired by French and Japanese delegations in charge of the work.

The meeting will aim to evaluate the achievements by ICC-Angkor expert groups on conservation and development of the National APSARA Authority and international partners in Angkor resort region, and to generate recommendations for further service.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press