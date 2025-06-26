IdentiFlight Partners with Aerovantage to Offer AI-Driven Bird Protection in Chilean Wind Farms

IdentiFlight system images of golden eagle

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boulder Imaging has announced a strategic partnership with Aerovantage, the official distributor of IdentiFlight in Chile, to expand its global reach and enhance wildlife conservation within the wind energy sector. With a shared commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology with environmental stewardship, Aerovantage will spearhead Boulder Imaging’s deployments of IdentiFlight in Chile’s rapidly growing renewable energy industry.

As Chile accelerates its transition to renewable energy, Aerovantage brings specialized expertise in environmental technology solutions, including bird detection systems, environmental monitoring, and sustainable engineering. This collaboration will advance the IdentiFlight mission to mitigate the impact of wind energy on biodiversity, with the system achieving 99 percent accuracy and reducing bird fatalities in wind farms by over 85 percent across 12 countries on five continents.

“Chile’s commitment to renewable energy must go hand in hand with protecting its rich biodiversity,” said Ricardo Jorquera, President of Aerovantage. “Our country is home to unique and vulnerable bird species, and the growth of wind energy requires innovative conservation measures. Partnering with IdentiFlight to deploy these advanced systems in Chilean wind farms ensures that our renewable energy expansion is sustainable and responsible.”

“Working with Aerovantage allows us to deliver innovative solutions that reflect our shared values of sustainability and environmental responsibility,” said Carlos Jorquera, Founder, CEO, and CTO of Boulder Imaging. “As someone with deep ties to Chile, this partnership carries special meaning for me. It is especially meaningful to see our technology contribute to the advancement of renewable energy and the protection of biodiversity in this region.”

Developed by Boulder Imaging, IdentiFlight is a cutting-edge bird detection and informed shutdown-on-demand system designed to minimize the environmental impact of wind energy projects. Utilizing advanced artificial intelligence and optical sensor technology, IdentiFlight detects, identifies, and assesses risks to sensitive bird species, such as the Andean condor and the Chilean flamingo. If the system determines that a collision risk exceeds a predetermined threshold, IdentiFlight will trigger a temporary shutdown of impacted wind turbines, balancing energy production with environmental protection.

The first IdentiFlight station in Chile is scheduled to be installed in 2025. This system has been trained to detect and identify over 100 bird species worldwide and plans to add 30 new species unique to South America by the end of the year.

About Boulder Imaging

Founded in 1995, Boulder Imaging develops and delivers innovative machine vision and artificial intelligence solutions that redefine quality assurance. With unmatched speed, accuracy, and scalability, its inspection systems address complex challenges in industries such as renewable energy, automotive, architectural products, and security paper. Headquartered in Colorado, Boulder Imaging is dedicated to advancing machine vision technology to meet global inspection needs.

For more information, visit www.boulderimaging.com.

About Aerovantage

Aerovantage is a leader in environmental technology solutions, focused on integrating advanced engineering with sustainable practices. With expertise in bird detection systems, environmental monitoring, and renewable energy solutions, Aerovantage supports industries in achieving growth while preserving Chile’s natural ecosystems. The company is committed to leveraging technology to address environmental challenges and promote biodiversity conservation.

For more information, visit www.aerovantage.cl.

