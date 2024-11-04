Improvements To Internet Connection, Motorsports Promotion Among Focus Of Today’s Dewan Rakyat Sitting.



KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat sitting today will discuss, among other issues, the government’s efforts to improve internet coverage and efforts to promote motorsports among youth.

According to BERNAMA News Agency, the Order Paper published on the Parliament’s official website indicates that Datuk Larry Soon @ Larry Sng Wei Shien (PBM-Julau) will ask the Communications Minister to state the list of locations that need improvement in internet connection, and the Ministry’s plan to improve the connections using the latest technology, such as satellites or towers, to address these ongoing internet issues.

Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden (PN-Alor Setar) is slated to ask the Youth and Sports Minister to state the initiatives that have been taken by the Ministry to promote motorsports, especially among youth, including the allocations for the construction of racing circuits for motorsports events in identified locations. Meanwhile, Wan Razali Wan Nor (PN-Kuantan) will ask the Public Works Minister about the ministry’

s plans to resolve traffic congestion at the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK) and whether alternative routes will be built from Kuala Lumpur to the East Coast.

The sitting will then proceed with the resumption of debate of the Supply Bill 2025, which enters its seventh day. This is the last week for the debate at the policy level and will be followed by the winding-up sessions by ministers for their respective ministries for four days from Nov 6.

The Dewan Rakyat session will last for 35 days from Oct 14 to Dec 12.