Improving Cambodia’s Logistics System

Ministry of Public Works and Transport and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have co-signed here on Sept. 9 discussion note on the next phase (phase 2) of the Cambodia logistics system improvement project.

The minister H.E. Sun Chanthol underlined that the modernisation of transport infrastructure, both hardware and software, and the upgrading of international border as well as the opening of new international gates with neighbouring countries are the driving forces for promoting the logistics sector of Cambodia.

H.E. Sun Chanthol, also a Cambodian Senior Minister, thanked the JICA team for the good cooperation and shared some recommendations to effectively implement the project.

The recommendations include the focus on legal standard, funding and engagement of the private sector as well as the establishment of data resource centres and utilisation of new technology.

The JICA team spoke highly of the commitment and cooperation of the Royal Government of Cambodia and the Ministry of Public Works and Transport and is positive about good result of the project.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press