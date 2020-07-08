In-class Exams Allowed for Lower and Higher Secondary School Students

Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports has allowed public and private schools to organise diploma, high school, and year-end exams in classes for their students.

The notification was made by the Minister H.E. Hang Chuon Naron in recent press releases, justifying that technically such exams cannot be organised using online platform.

With the implication, schools can organise two-day exams with not more than 20 students per classroom, and proper safety measures guided by the World Health Organisation to prevent possible spread of COVID-19 among students and those involved.

The ministry will dispatch teams of regulators to ensure quality exams arranged by the schools.

Though the certificates awarded to passing students will be recognised by the ministry, the private schools are supposed to sign them.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press