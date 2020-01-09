Increasing Port Handling Container Traffic Reflects Cambodia’s Economic Growth

The increase in the traffic of containers and tonnage at Cambodia's two main ports in 2019 reflects the country's sound economic growth, said H.E. Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister and Minister of Public Works and Transport.

H.E. Minister said that with the ongoing growth at the two ports, the government is working to expand related facilities as well as upgrade roads to ensure the transportation of goods and products into and from the ports.

Sihanoukville Autonomous Port and Phnom Penh Autonomous Port are both growing [] we are now planning and building new facilities. At Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, we are constructing a deep port to handle big ships and it is expected to finish in 2022 or 2023, H.E. Sun Chanthol said here yesterday at the ministry's annual meeting to review work achievements in 2019 and set forth new objectives for 2020.

According to the ministry's report, the number of containers handled at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port (SAP), the country's only deep-sea port, increased by 17 percent year-on-year by the end of 2019, to 633,099 TEUs (Twenty-foot equivalent units).

Phnom Penh Autonomous Port (PPAP) saw a strong growth of 29 percent in handling container traffic from January to December 2019, to reach 275,000 TEUs.

By tonnage, SAP handled 6.533 million tons, while PPAP 3.810 million tons with remarkable increase of 22 percent in each port.

The report stated that of the total tonnage, 5.183 million tons were exported and 1.350 million tons imported via SAP.

Meanwhile, goods shipped from PPAP were 1.345 million tons and imported through PPAP were 724,500 tons. The other 1.740 million tons were oil imports.

Sihanoukville Autonomous Port is located in Preah Sihanouk province, some 240 kilometres southwest of Phnom Penh while Phnom Penh Autonomous Port is laid down along the Mekong River bank in Kandal province's Kean Svay district, some 30 kilometres east of Phnom Penh.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press