India Approves 100,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines to Cambodia

AKP Phnom Penh, The Government of India has approved the supply of one hundred thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Kingdom of Cambodia on an urgent basis.

The approval was made known in a press release of the Embassy of India in Phnom Penh issued this afternoon.

This is in response to Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen to Indian Prime Minister H.E. Shri Narendra Modi for assistance in supply of COVID-19 vaccines, it said, adding: “The supply has been assured through the Serum Institute of India despite innumerable competing requests from partner countries and our commitment to our domestic population.”

“The decision is a testament to India’s appreciation for Cambodia as an important partner and its concern for the health and prosperity of the people of Cambodia,” the press release underlined.

India is the second country to announce support for vaccination against COVID-19 in Cambodia after China, which has confirmed to extend to Cambodia 1 million doses. The first batch of China-donated vaccine (300,000 doses) will arrive in Cambodia tomorrow afternoon.

The Australian government has also committed a grant of some US$28 million for the rollout of WHO-approved vaccines in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press