India Eyes Direct Flight Connection with Cambodia

India is eyeing direct flight connection with Cambodia especially to Preah Sihanouk coastal province to promote mutual tourists and investments.

The intention was underlined in a recent meeting between H.E. Kuoch Chamroeun, Governor of Preah Sihanouk province and H.E. Ms. Devyani Uttam Khobragade, Indian Ambassador to Cambodia in the province.

The Indian Ambassador also expressed her interest in forming city alliance between Preah Sihanouk province of Cambodia and Maharashtra province of Mumbai state of India.

H.E. Kuoch Chamroeun warmly welcomed the initiative and encouraged the Indian counterpart to start working on it.

The two sides also spoke highly of the good cooperation between Cambodia and India on logistic and shipping, medical supply and health care, IT, and education.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press