India Provides Four Mine-Detection Dogs to Cambodia

The Government of India has donated four mine-detection dogs and materials to the National Centre for Peacekeeping Forces, Mines and Explosive Remnants of War Clearance (NPMEC) for its humanitarian activities.

The handover ceremony took place under presidency of H.E. Major General Kosal Malinda, Deputy Director-General of NPMEC at the Phnom Penh International Airport on Tuesday.

H.E. Major General Kosal Malinda said this is the second time that the Indian government has donated mine-detection dogs to the national centre.

The first time was in 2016 wherein India donated 15 dogs that can be deployed for both local and international mine detection missions.

The Government of India has recently trained four Cambodian blue helmet troops to work with mine-detection dogs for demining activities.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press