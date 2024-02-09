India to Foster Law Enforcement Cooperation with Cambodia



India is determined to further strengthen the relations and cooperation with Cambodia, mainly in law enforcement through continued assistance in training and material support for the Cambodian National Police.

The determination was underscored by H.E. Dr. Devyani Khobragade, Ambassador of India to Cambodia, while paying a courtesy call on Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior H.E. Aphi Santepundit Sar Sokha, at the ministry this morning.

H.E. Dr. Devyani Khobragade congratulated H.E. Aphi Santepundit Sar Sokha on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and praised the Ministry of Interior’s effective action in cracking down on crimes, including cross-border crimes to maintain security and order, especially to increase the confidence of investors and tourists to Cambodia.

For his part, H.E. Aphi Santepundit Sar Sokha expressed his appreciation for the close cooperation between the Ministry of Interior and the Government of India and profoundly thanked the Indian

side for its continued attention to the training cooperation through the provision of scholarships for Cambodian police officer to study various skills in India.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse