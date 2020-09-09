India to Help Train Cambodian Youths on Temple Preservation

India is planning to assist Cambodia in training its youths in temple conservation as well as in the fields of arts and culture as the two countries shared similar artistic and cultural forms.

The training project was revealed by outgoing Indian Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Ms. Manika Jain during her farewell meeting with H.E. Hang Pov, Director General of the Authority for the Protection and Management of Angkor and the Region of Siem Reap (APSARA), in Siem Reap province yesterday afternoon.

H.E. Hang Pov welcomed and expressed his support for the project, and thanked the outgoing Indian ambassador for the good cooperation between Cambodia and India, especially in temple conservation and reparation.

H.E. Ms. Manika Jain promised to continue the good relations and collaboration between both countries even though her diplomatic term in the Kingdom comes to an end.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press