Indian Coast Guard Ship Visits Cambodia

Indian Coast Guard Ship, ICGS SAMUDRA PAHEREDAR, is on a six-day visit in Cambodia, as part of the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of Cambodia-India diplomatic relations and of an effort to raise awareness on marine pollution in the region and the world.

The 90.10-metre-long, 15.5-metre-wide and 4.50-metre-deep ship with 112 crewmembers docked at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port on Mar. 6 for a visit until Mar. 11.

The delegation was warmly welcomed upon their arrival by officials of the Ream Naval Base and Ministry of National Defence, police officers, and Preah Sihanouk provincial authorities.

As scheduled, the Indian naval officers will join their Cambodian counterparts in a joint exercise on maritime border protection, marine pollution prevention and marine resource preservation.

