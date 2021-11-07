Indian Embassy Marks 6th Ayurveda Day with a Webinar on “Ayurveda – Its concept of Food and Nutrition”

Embassy of India in Phnom Penh organised a webinar on the theme “Ayurveda – Its concept of Food and Nutrition” on Nov. 3 on the occasion of the 6th Ayurveda Day.

About 50 participants from Cambodia and India attended the webinar. The Royal Government of Cambodia was represented by Dr. Theang Huot from the National Centre for Traditional Medicine (NCTM).

On the occasion, Dr. Manoj Nesari, Advisor (Ayush), Ministry of Ayush, Government of India delivered welcome remarks and explained to the participants about Ayurveda and its benefits, similarities between Ayurveda and other Indian systems of traditional medicine and Cambodia’s traditional medicine.

He also explained about the efforts of both Governments to enter into a MoU for co-operation in the field of traditional medicine.

A Question & Answer Session followed the presentations and the subject experts answered the queries posed by various participants on Ayurveda and other related aspects.

In her closing remarks, H.E. Dr. Devyani Khobragade, Ambassador of India to Cambodia explained the current state of cooperation between India and Cambodia in the field of Traditional Medicine. She stated that around 40 percent of Cambodian population uses traditional medicine, which is similar to Indian systems of traditional medicine and encouraged Indian companies to collaborate with the Cambodian companies to promote traditional medicine in both countries.

According to the embassy’s press release AKP received this evening, traditional medicine market is estimated to be around US$18 billion in 2021 and expected to reach US$23.3 billion mark in 2022. Given the wider acceptability of alternate systems of medicine, more especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, the traditional medicine market is growing at an extraordinary pace creating excellent opportunities for enhancing trade and investment between India and Cambodia in addition to forging collaborations between Indian and Cambodian educational and research institutes working in the field of traditional medicine.

Every year since 2016, it pointed out, Ayurveda Day is observed on the occasion of Dhanwantri Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the Lord Dhanwantri which occurs on Dhanteras. Lord Dhanwantri is believed to be the God of Ayurveda who bestowed the knowledge of Ayurveda to mankind. This year, themed “Ayurveda for Poshan”, the 6th Ayurveda Day 2021 was celebrated on Nov. 2, 2021, to promote the Ayurvedic principles of wellness and healing and also spread awareness on the importance of Ayurveda in our daily lives.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press