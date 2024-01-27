Indian Embassy Marks 75th Republic Day in Phnom Penh



The Indian Embassy in Phnom Penh commemorated the 75th Republic Day of India at the Chancery premises on Jan. 26, with enthusiasm and national pride, in the presence of the Ambassador H.E. Dr. Devyani Khobragade.

According to the embassy’s press release, on the occasion, the ambassador greeted members from Indian community from the different walks of life, students and Friends of India and ascertained their well-being.

Students learning dance through the Indian Embassy rendered a beautiful Bharatnatyam performance, curated by the Embassy’s dance teacher, on Vande Mataram the National Song of India.

H.E. Dr. Devyani Khobragade read out excerpts from Hon’ble President of India’s address to the nation. Hon’ble President hailed the 75 years of journey of India and remembered the celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, last year and paid respects to the leaders and officials who contributed to the framing of the Constitution of India.

H.E. Ambassador distributed prizes, during the ceremony, to the participan

ts who had performed Indian classical dance Bharatnatyam at 10th Sea Festival in Kep province. She also handed over appreciation certificates to the participants of Diwali function and Republic Day.

Republic Day is an occasion to recall Indian foundational values and principles. Democracy implies diversity of culture, beliefs and practices. ‘Celebrating diversity implies equality, which is upheld by justice. Freedom is what makes it all possible. The totality of these values and principles is what makes us Indian. Guided by the sagacity of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, the spirit of the Constitution, imbued with these foundational values and principles, has led us invariably on the path of social justice to put an end to all kinds of discrimination. Tributes were paid to the life and contributions of Mr. Karpoori Thakur, champion of social justice. Mr. Karpoori Thakur has been awarded India’s highest honour of Bharat Ratna,’ the embassy underlined.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse