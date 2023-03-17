Indian Embassy Marks ITEC Day in Cambodia

Indian Embassy in Cambodia yesterday marked the ITEC Day celebration in Phnom Penh, while Cambodia and India are commemorating the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

H.E. Mrs. Ing Kantha Phavi, Cambodian Minister of Women’s Affairs, H.E. Sry Thamrong, Minister Delegate Attached to the Cambodian Prime Minister, and H.E. Dr. Devyani Khobragade, Ambassador of India to Cambodia presided over the celebration.

On the occasion, H.E. Dr. Devyani Khobragade said Cambodia and India have so far held a successful implementation of ITEC Programme.

The Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme, ITEC for short, is the leading capacity building platform of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, said H.E. Ambassador, continuing that instituted in 1964, ITEC is one of the oldest institutionalised arrangements for international capacity building having trained more than 200,000 officials from more than 160 countries.

“This year marks the 58 glorious years of the ITEC Programme. You will be happy to know that even during the pandemic, India reached out to its partner countries through e-ITEC courses,” she underlined.

According to the Indian Embassy, more than 2,000 Cambodian nationals, working in various Ministries / Departments / autonomous bodies such as National Bank of Cambodia, Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority, Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority, Police Academy of Cambodia, among others have benefited from training programmes in the respective fields of their work.

During 2021-2022, more than 350 Cambodian nationals availed online training under ITEC. In the current year 2022-2023, more than 200 Cambodian nationals have benefited from ITEC training courses in both virtual and physical formats.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse