Indian Naval Ship with Relief Assistance Arrives in Cambodia

INS Kiltan, an Indian naval ship, transporting 15 tonnes of humanitarian assistance and flood relief material docked in Preah Sihanouk province this morning.

The ship was welcomed upon its arrival at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port by many Cambodian naval officers.

The donation will be handed over to the National Committee for Disaster Management to assist the flood affected people.

The 110-metre-long, 13-metre-wide and 7-metre-deep naval ship with 200 crew members on board will leave Cambodia on Jan. 1, 2021.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press