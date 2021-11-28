Indonesian Foreign Minister to Pay an Official Visit Next Week

H.E. Ms. Retno L.P. Marsudi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, will pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, at the invitation of H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued this evening, during the visit, H.E. Ms. Retno L.P. Marsudi will pay a courtesy call on Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

H.E. Ms. Retno L.P. Marsudi will hold a meeting with H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, during which various aspects of bilateral relations and cooperation as well as priorities of Cambodia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2022 will be discussed.

The official visit of H.E. Ms. Retno L.P. Marsudi to Cambodia will further strengthen and deepen the long-lasting relations and close cooperation between Cambodia and Indonesia both in bilateral and multilateral frameworks for mutual benefits of the two nations and beyond.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press