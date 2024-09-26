Indonesian Woman Seriously Injured In Stabbing Attack



JEMPOL, An Indonesian woman sustained severe injuries to her face, abdomen and shoulder after being stabbed by her boyfriend at Taman ACBE, Bahau, here today.

Jempol police chief, Supt Hoo Chang Hook, said the incident occurred at around 3.30 pm, following a dispute between the couple.

‘The 40-year-old victim had wanted to return to Indonesia, but her 38-year-old Rohingya boyfriend became enraged and stabbed her.

“The suspect first assaulted her before using a knife. She managed to flee on a motorcycle and was later taken to Kuala Pilah Hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement here today.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which carries apenalty of up to 20 years in prison, a fine, or whipping.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency