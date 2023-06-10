Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau Volcano Erupted Again

Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano, in the waters of Sunda Strait, erupted yesterday, sending up some 3,000 metres high volcanic ash cloud, into the sky.

According to Mount Anak Krakatau Observation Post Officer, Deny Mardiono, the eruption occurred at 08:46 local time (0146 GMT) for 56 seconds, with the wind heading south-west.

Meanwhile, on Friday last week, the volcano erupted and spewed an 800-metre-high volcanic ash cloud.

Since its birth in Jun, 1927, Anak Krakatau’s volcanic activity has continued to increase, triggering the growth of its body, which is getting larger and taller. Its activity has increased significantly since Apr 24, 2022, and its dangerous status has been raised to the third level.

In 2018, Anak Krakatau erupted and generated a tsunami that killed over 400 people and left thousands homeless.

Authorities ordered people to stay out of a-five-km exclusion zone around the crater

