Industrial Waste Management Facility to Be Built in SSEZ

An industrial waste management facility will be built inside the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone (SSEZ) providing industrial waste recycling service to enterprises located inside the zone.

The facility will be invested by Chip Mong Insee Cement (CMIC) of Chip Mong Group.

The investment agreement was signed on July 20 at the SSEZ by Mr. Nicolas George, CEO of CMIC and Mr. Cao Jianjiang, CEO of SSEZ in the presence of Mr. Tep Sinora, Deputy Director of Preah Sihanouk Provincial Department of Environment, according to a statement from SSEZ.

Mr. Nicolas George said that through the agreement, CMIC will create a new drive for sustainable industrial waste management. “This investment in the SSEZ is a good sign that CMIC has taken another important step towards sustainable waste management in Cambodia,” he added.

For his part, Mr. Cao Jianjiang said that the facility will contribute to promoting green and sustainable development of SSEZ. “CMIC’s investment will improve the local environmental protection system, promote the development of SSEZ, make SSEZ become an ecological industrial park that receives sustainable development and has a better working and living environment,” he underlined.

CMIC’s investment not only provides favorable conditions for the production and operation of local factories, but also contributes significantly to improving safety, health and environmental quality, said Mr. Tep Sinora.

CMIC is joint venture firm between Chip Mong Group of Cambodia and Siam City Cement Corporation of Thailand, which provides professional waste management solutions to a wide range of industries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press