Industry-leading Energy Measurement Solutions Provider Romet Limited Appoints New Vice President of Customer Experience, James Schofield

Romet Appoints New Vice President Customer Experience

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Romet Limited announces the appointment of Mr. James Schofield as Vice President, Customer Experience at Romet, effective April 5, 2021. The role of Vice President, Customer Experience is a newly developed one, set to lead and enhance an integral pillar of Romet services.

Schofield brings over 15 years of experience in the energy sector and will continue to successfully drive both the Romet brand and bespoke customer-centric experience across the globe.

“As Romet continues to evolve and grow as a business, it is critical that we also grow the elements that our customers appreciate and have come to expect,” said Brent Collver, CEO. “With James’ technical aptitude, intrinsic knowledge of gas distribution, and strong collaborative personality, I am confident that James will be a tremendous addition to our team.”

Before joining Romet, Schofield has been a proven leader with gas and electric utilities, where he honed his expertise in gas measurement, field operations, and project management. In the new role, Schofield will own the execution of total customer support, providing a vital link between customers and the organization, to ensure Romet solutions are delivered in a manner that exceeds customer expectations.

The implementation of the Vice President Customer Experience role represents commitment to the company’s core values, echoing that the customer experience is more than advanced technology but also the support and partnership to maximize its value. Romet is committed to ensuring customers receive the high-quality experience they know to be synonymous with the company.

