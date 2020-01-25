Industry Ministry to Become Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation

The Royal Government of Cambodia has agreed in principle with the request of the Ministry of Industry and Handicraft to change its name to Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation.

The agreement in principle was made known in yesterday's letter of the Office of the Council of Ministers to Senior Minister and Minister of Industry and Handicraft H.E. Cham Prasidh.

According to the letter, all laws and regulations related to the structure and functioning of the new ministry have to be amended.

Moreover, it added, two new institutions were allowed to be established - the General Department and Institute of Science, Technology and Innovation, without recruiting new staff, but using the existing related personnel.

The Ministry of Industry and Handicraft is advised to draft a law and sub-decree on the organisation and functioning of the Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation to get approval from the National Assembly and Senate, and Cabinet Ministers, respectively.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press