Infantry Brigade No. 51 Martial Arts School Wins Big at National Pencak Silat Championships



Phnom Penh: An athlete team from Infantry Brigade No. 51 Martial Arts School emerged victorious with 10 gold medals at the 1st 2025 National Pencak Silat Championships. The announcement was made prior to the event’s closing ceremony, which took place on March 9 under the presidency of H.E. Prum Bunnayi, Advisor to the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Mr. Chheang Sovanratana, Vice President of the Cambodian Pencak Silat Federation, praised the athletes for their efforts in the competitions. He highlighted the bravery of the players and expressed hope that they will become role models for future generations, bringing honor to themselves and the country.

Tareach Martial Arts School secured the second position with a total of 5 medals, comprising 2 gold and 3 bronze. Rithea Eysan Martial Arts School followed in third place with 4 medals, including 1 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze. Hanuman Meanchey Martial Arts School earned 3 medals (1 gold and 2 bronze), while Silat

Phnom Penh Martial Arts School took home 2 medals (1 gold and 1 bronze).

The championships aimed to select the best players for the upcoming 33rd Sea Games in Thailand in December. Mr. Ou Dara, Secretary General of the Cambodian Pencak Silat Federation, stated that 127 athletes, including 41 females, from 22 clubs across 9 cities and provinces participated in the tournament held in Phnom Penh on March 8-9. The event featured 15 disciplines, with 9 for men and 6 for women.