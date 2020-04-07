Informa Pharma Intelligence Launches Free COVID-19 Content Hub

Hub Will Include Free Content Updated Daily Including Comprehensive Data on Clinical Trials, Pipeline, Market Events and Insights

LONDON, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Informa Pharma Intelligence , today announces the launch of a free coronavirus (COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2) content hub designed to provide key information related to the global virus outbreak, including the R&D and clinical trial landscapes, news, and market events for potential therapies and vaccines. The content site is available to all consumers and data will be automatically updated daily in order to ensure findings are consistently up-to-date and reliable.

During this truly unprecedented time of uncertainty and worry for people across the globe, trustworthy information sharing is more important than ever. Pharma Intelligence is uniquely equipped to not only provide accurate and up-to-date insights on news events related to COVID-19, but also deliver the data and analysis of clinical trials, pipeline, and market events from across their suite of products to those who need it most.

The free page provides a plethora of relevant, helpful content on COVID-19 from the company’s product suite including:

Data Breakdowns: An interactive dashboard providing high-level summaries of pipelines, clinical trials, market events and catalysts, and recent articles related to the COVID-19 therapies and vaccines in development

Coronavirus TV: A collection of daily short explainer videos analyzing snapshots of global research activity in 5 mins or less

News and Insights: A collection of key articles analyzing news and updates taken from Pharma Intelligence’s Insights portfolio, including Scrip, Pink Sheet, Medtech Insight, In Vivo, HBW Insight, and Generics Bulletin

Podcasts: Coronavirus related podcasts from the Pharma Intelligence content teams

Resources: Additional useful content such as curated article packs, infographics, webinars, and videos

“Right now, the world is at an unprecedented crossroads as we work to address the COVID-19 outbreak in the most efficient and effective ways possible. During this time, it’s easy for information to get misreported or even underreported, which is why we wanted to make the essential data related to COVID-19 within our products accessible to all,” said Linda Blackerby, President, Pharma Intelligence. “The Pharma Intelligence databases are among the most thorough and informative within the industry. Knowing that we had the information available, we wanted to create something that was easy to access and would be helpful for those working to inform the public of this outbreak – from journalists to researchers to educational and government institutions.”

Additionally, a non-public, more detailed Coronavirus Analytic Solution is available for qualified Informa customers and partners. If interested in accessing this version, please contact us directly: https://pharmaintelligence. informa.com/contact/contact-us .

Access to the free COVID-19 content hub is available here .

About Informa Pharma Intelligence

Informa Pharma Intelligence powers a full suite of analysis products—Datamonitor Healthcare™, Sitetrove™, Trialtrove™, Pharmaprojects™, Medtrack™, Biomedtracker™, Scrip™, Pink Sheet™ and In Vivo™ – to deliver the data needed by the pharmaceutical and biomedical industry to make decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

With more than 500 analysts keeping their fingers on the pulse of the industry, no key disease, clinical trial, drug approval or R&D project isn’t covered through the breadth and depth of data available to customers. For more information visit pharmaintelligence.informa.com .