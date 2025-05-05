Information Minister Honors Fallen Journalists at Cambodian War Memorial



Phnom Penh: H.E. Neth Pheaktra, Minister of Information, was joined by ambassadors, representatives of foreign embassies, and UNESCO officials in Cambodia to pay tribute at the Memorial of 37 war correspondents and journalists who were killed or went missing during the 1970-1975 Cambodian War. The ceremony took place in front of the French Embassy in Phnom Penh this morning as part of the 32nd anniversary of World Press Freedom Day. The day’s theme was ‘Reporting in the Brave New World-The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media.’

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the event was a solemn acknowledgment of the sacrifices made by journalists during one of Cambodia’s most tumultuous periods. The memorial serves as a reminder of the critical role of the press and the ongoing challenges faced by journalists, especially in the context of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. The presence of international representatives underscored the global significance of press freed

om and the collaborative efforts needed to safeguard it.

The World Press Freedom Day celebration highlighted the evolving landscape of media and the impact of artificial intelligence on journalism. Participants reflected on the need for vigilance in protecting press freedom in an era where technology can both empower and endanger the free flow of information.