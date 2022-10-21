Information Ministry Fully Ready to Cover ASEAN Summits, Share Cambodia’s International Affairs Stand

Teams at the Ministry of Information are ready to provide the best report of the upcoming ASEAN Summits and Related Summits and to tell the world Cambodia’s international affairs stand for regional unity and friendship beyond the region.

Minister of Information H.E. Khieu Kanharith has reaffirmed his teams’ readiness for the high-level media and broadcasting support during the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits to be held in Phnom Penh for Nov. 8 to 13, 2022.

One of the ministry’s key roles is to build more understanding among the public on the potential connectivity in various sectors among ASEAN member states, he said.

Another major role of the ministry, he added, is to inform and update the public on the results of the summits, especially the unity among all members.

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has reiterated Cambodia’s stand to respect ASEAN’s neutrality and non-interference of each other’s internal affairs.

The Prime Minister’s vision which has been repeatedly reaffirmed especially by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhonn is for Cambodia to be a good friend for not only ASEAN member countries but other nations beyond the boundary of the bloc.

The mentioned vision for the best interest of Cambodia as well as ASEAN, will contribute to guiding the Ministry of Information’s media and broadcasting teams’ work to cover the summits.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press