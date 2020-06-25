Instant Insights Brings eVestment Data to More Users

ATLANTA, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eVestment, a global leader in institutional investment data and analytics, has launched Instant Insights for traditional asset managers to surface key data points about their products and business opportunities in the spaces in which they compete.

The automated dashboard gives traditional managers an instant and customizable view into how their strategies rank against competitors, the dynamics of each universe in which they compete, investor and consultant interest in their products and more. Instant Insights is next-generation competitive intelligence for executives in sales, marketing and consultant relations who want to set product and market priorities with data.

“eVestment data and analytics continue be seen as indispensable for thousands of managers who are focused on raising institutional assets,” said Dan Caron, eVestment’s Global Head of Client Success. “Our goal with Instant Insights is to ‘democratize’ data intelligence within client firms to make it readily accessible by even the busiest C-level leaders who will never have time to learn robust software.”

Instant Insight structures and displays data from underlying eVestment solutions, including:

Market Lens, a qualitative library sourced from over 8,000 public and corporate plans in the U.S., Canada and the UK, with searchable intelligence on consultant ratings and recommendations, early signals of allocation changes pointing to managers searches or replacements in the future, and other critical competitive intelligence for managers

Advantage, which captures and aggregates viewership patterns from the more than 600,000 unique screens that institutional investors and consultants conduct on the eVestment platform every year as they research asset management firms and their institutional products

Asset Flows, which calculates the flow of more than $48 trillion traditional investment dollars and more than $3 trillion alternative investments across strategies, asset classes and geographies

Analytics, which ranks more than 25,000 strategies from over 4,000 asset managers on performance, AUM and other metrics

“We’re continually looking for ways to surface insights for our clients, whether that’s through our quarterly trends briefings, institutional intelligence reports, or the universe and product rankings we publish weekly on our newsfeed,” Caron explained. “Instants Insights is just one more way we’re transforming data into actionable intelligence for the thousands of managers who rely on eVestment to set and execute their institutional distribution strategy.”

For more information about eVestment Instant Insights, please visit https://www.evestment.com/ solutions/asset-managers/ instant-insights/

