Intelex Increases Global Presence with Further Expansion and Customer Growth in EMEA & APAC Regions

Intelex opens new UK, APAC offices, doubles employees, adds dozens of new customers

Reading, UK, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intelex Technologies, a leading global provider of cloud-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, rounded off 2021 with continued growth, new partnerships, and strategic expansion in both Europe and Asia.

“Increasingly, global organizations are not only recognising, but actively addressing their impact on the environment, the well-being of their employees and the creation of safer working practices. We believe strongly that the future will be one of safe and sustainable business management practices and we are committed to helping change business for good. This past year has seen increased adoption of Intelex Technology solutions around the globe – which validates our shared vision,” said Melissa Hammerle, President, Intelex.

During the last 24 months, Intelex:

Brought in 72 new customers in EMEA and APAC in the Chemicals, Energy and Environmental, Food and Beverage, Industrial Manufacturing, Construction and Transportation industries.

Activated 81 new EMEA go-lives in the Automotive, Chemicals, Construction, Industrial Manufacturing, Mining and Transportation industries.

Opened a new UK office in Reading and doubled the number of employees working from the European HQ. This includes fully functioning Sales, Services, Pre-Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, Support, and HR teams.

Established our European HQ, opening a new office in Reading and doubling the number of employees based from this location. This includes fully functioning Sales, Services, Pre-Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, Support and HR teams to support our ongoing growth plans in the region. We have also expanded our reach by opening a new office in Singapore. (If you are interested in finding out more about career opportunities at Intelex, click here to find your dream job.)

Partner Ecosystem

Announced a new EMEA partnership with VP&White, a leading Paris-based software consultancy specializing in QHSE Announced a global partnership with Datamaran®, the only automated solution available to achieve a data-driven business process for external risk and materiality analysis.



Recognition/Awards

Best Workplaces for Tech UK 2020 Best Workplaces for Women UK 2020 Excellence in Wellbeing UK 2020 – 2021 Top 10 UK’s Best Workplaces 2020



About Intelex Technologies

Intelex is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992, Intelex employees across the globe have been committed to innovating and enabling organizations to send their employees home safely every day, leaving behind a more sustainable world to the generations that follow, and manage quality so that only the safest and highest quality products make it to market.

Intelex’s scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g. ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001) and OSHAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Almost 1,400 customers in 195 countries trust Intelex to power their EHSQ initiatives.

Headquartered in Toronto with regional offices and employees around the world, Intelex became a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortive 2019. In 2020, Intelex acquired ehsAI, provider of a SaaS-based next-wave compliance automation solution that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms. For more information about Intelex, visit www.intelex.com.

Sandy Smith, Head of Global Content Marketing Intelex Technologies, ULC Sandy.Smith@intelex.com Sarah Pater, Director, Field Marketing, EMEA Intelex Technologies, ULC Sarah.Pater@intelex.com