Inter-Ministerial Meeting on Cambodia COVID-19 Development Response Plan 2020-2022

Senior officials of Cambodia and Australia gathered in an inter-ministerial meeting here yesterday to discuss Cambodia COVID-19 Development Response Plan 2020-2022.

The event was chaired by H.E. Chhieng Yanara, Minister attached to the Prime Minister and Secretary General of the Cambodian Rehabilitation and Development Board of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), and attended by H.E. Mr. Luke Arnold, Deputy Head of Mission of Australian Embassy and Head of Australian Aid Programme in Cambodia.

The meeting discussed and provided inputs as well as recommendations on the draft plan in order to ensure alignment of this plan with the priorities of the Royal Government of Cambodia in the context of COVID-19.

The meeting highly evaluated the efforts made by the Australian Government in preparing the draft plan which reflects a strong commitment of the Australian Government to the development cooperation and partnership in addressing COVID-19 crisis.

As a result, the meeting agreed on the priorities articulated in the draft plan, namely Health Security, Stability, and Economic Recovery.

On the occasion, H.E. Chhieng Yanara expressed his sincere gratitude to the people and the Government of Australia for continuously supporting Cambodia’s socio-economic development through the implementation of Aid Investment Plan.

Moreover, H.E. Minister expressed his sincere thanks to the Australian Government for actively supporting Cambodia in combating against COVID-19 as well as assisting Cambodia with economic recovery.

At the same time, H.E. Chhieng Yanara appreciated all participants from Australian side, relevant line ministries and agencies actively participating in the discussion and providing significant inputs on the draft plan.

Since 1992-2019, the Australian Government has provided Grant Aid approximately US$ 1,039 million to contribute to the Royal Government of Cambodia in socio-economic development by focusing on four priority sectors including Agriculture, Infrastructure, Education and Health, and Governance.

In the context of COVID-19 pandemic, Australian side has been actively supporting the Royal Government of Cambodia in combating against COVID-19 as well as addressing the impacts of COVID-19. The main supports are to support health sector through Health Equity and Equality Improvement Programme- H-EQIP, to support Identification of poor households through the Identification of Poor Households (IDPoor) Phase III programme to implementing the RGC’s Cash Transfer Programme to poor households affected by COVID-19, and to support economic sector by focusing on agriculture sector through Cambodia Agricultural Value Chain II- CAVACII as well as focusing on clean water and sanitation through the implementation of Investing in Infrastructure Programme -3i.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press