International Standard Boules and Petanque Court to be Built for SEA Games

Federation of Boules and Petanque of Cambodia (FBPC) is planning to build an international standard court to host the final event of the sport during the SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia.

The update was shared by H.E. Sok Sabayna, FBPC Secretary General in the closing ceremony of the 2022 National Boules and Petanque Competition here in Phnom Penh recently.

As the planned, H.E. Sok Sabayna emphasised, the seats at the new court can accommodate from 800 to 900 spectators.

The court construction will begin this week under the financial support of the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC), he added.

According to H.E. Sok Sokan, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction and President of FBPC, the court will play a crucial role in facilitating the sport during the SEA Games 2023.

