Interprovincial Travel Ban and Resort Closure Lifted

The ban of interprovincial travel and temporary closure of tourist resorts across the country were lifted, according to a government’s new decision signed by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen on April 25.

For the travel in and out or across the lockdown areas, the source added, it must follow the government’s decision on the lockdown of Phnom Penh capital and Takhmao town of Kandal province and other relevant decisions in force of the provincial and municipal administrations.

In an effort to contain and prevent the COVID-19 spread, especially during the Khmer New Year celebration, on April 6, 2021 the Royal Government announced to restrict the travel inside the country and shut down all tourist resorts for 14 days, from April 7 to 20, and then the ban was extended for eight more days.

As of yesterday, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cambodia were recorded at 9,359, of them 3,210 have successfully recovered with 71 fatal cases.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press