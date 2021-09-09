Intesa Sanpaolo Is the Best European Bank, says Institutional Investor

Messina Is the Best CEO

MILAN, Italy, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intesa Sanpaolo earns the gold medal in the ranking of Institutional Investor, and at the top of the podium is also its management. The credit group is confirmed as the best European bank and the best Italian company for relations with financial analysts and institutional investors and for ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) aspects, according to the 2021 ranking drawn up by Institutional Investor.

Within the European banking sector, Carlo Messina – Managing Director and CEO of the Group – has been adjudged the best Chief Executive Officer for the fourth year since the introduction, six years ago, of the ranking that takes into account the votes of both financial analysts and institutional investors.

This is a prestigious recognition in the economic and financial world, awarded to Intesa Sanpaolo by the specialised research company. Institutional Investor is an independent provider with a high reputation among financial analysts and institutional investors that has been operating on the market for over forty years.

The Intesa Sanpaolo team also ‘won’ with Stefano Del Punta, who was named best Chief Financial Officer for the fifth year. And with Marco Delfrate, first in the ranking dedicated to Investor Relations Professionals for the fourth year.

The awards assigned by Institutional Investor – which are based on the results of an extensive survey conducted among approximately 2,000 financial analysts and institutional investors, representing more than 900 companies – bear witness to the strong appreciation of the international community for an Italian excellence with an international vocation and great attention to ESG issues, while also recognising the value of the CEO and of the management team, which has long been at the top of investors’ preferences in Europe.