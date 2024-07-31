Introducing The Cavli C11QM: Compact LTE Cat 1 Powerhouse Reinventing Cost-Effective IoT Deployments With In-Built GNSS And SDK Capabilities



SAN JOSE, Calif.,, Cavli Wireless, one of the first truly ‘IoT-ready’ cellular module manufacturers, proudly unveiled the new C11QM LTE Cat 1 IoT module. This latest addition to the flagship C-Series line leverages advanced LTE Cat 1 technology and the inbuilt GNSS tracking to deliver seamless global connectivity and tracking solutions. Designed to meet the diverse needs of modern IoT applications, the C11QM sets a new standard for efficiency and versatility in the industry.

Cavli Wireless unveils the C11QM, a game-changing IoT module set to transform the connected device landscape. This compact powerhouse seamlessly blends advanced LTE Cat 1 technology with in-built GNSS capabilities, offering a comprehensive solution for the next generation of IoT deployments. Designed with versatility in mind, the C11QM caters to a wide range of applications across industries such as agriculture, healthcare, retail, smart cities, and manufacturing. Its robust feature set empowers developers to create sophisticated IoT so

lutions without compromising on size or efficiency. These features significantly reduce the time-to-market for IoT deployments, allowing businesses to scale their operations rapidly and efficiently. With the C11QM, Cavli Wireless reaffirms its commitment to driving IoT innovation. This module represents a leap forward in cost-effective cellular IoT technology, offering unparalleled performance, reliability, and flexibility for the evolving demands of the connected world.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency