INVNT® Announces Growth of Creative and Production Teams in Singapore and Sydney

SYDNEY, Australia, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INVNT . The global live brand storytelling agency® has expanded its APAC operations with the appointment of new creative and production talent in Singapore and Sydney.

Based in Singapore, Sarah Bailey joins INVNT as Creative Director, where she is responsible for devising compelling campaign ideas for clients across the entire APAC region. Bailey brings more than ten years’ experience to the role, where she has worked in agency and client-side roles at companies including Freeman and Publicis Singapore. She is joined by Karen Ho in the creative team, who is coming onboard as a Junior Designer in Sydney.

The agency has further built out its production expertise following ongoing demand from clients for high-end virtual and hybrid experiences. Based in Sydney, Ema Wakeford has been appointed to the role of Executive Producer and joins from George P. Johnson. She has worked on events including the renowned Light, Music & Ideas Festival, Vivid Sydney and with brands such as Cadbury and Johnson & Johnson.

The team also welcomes Caroline Bubb as Senior Producer, who has over 10 years’ experience delivering events in both Australia and the UK, Producer, Rebecca Wheatley, whose background lies in consumer-facing festivals and events including the Margaret River Gourmet Escape, Taste Festivals Australia, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia and the ARIA Awards, and Production Coordinator, Lauren Moorhouse, who joins from CWT Meetings & Events.

Laura Roberts, Managing Director, INVNT APAC said: “INVNT’s growth in Singapore and Sydney is testament to our teams on the ground, who have successfully adapted and pushed the creative boundaries to deliver compelling experiences for our clients during a time of immense change for the industry.

“As a strategy and creative-led agency, I’m thrilled to have Sarah and Karen join our team to ensure we continue to surprise and delight clients with our out of the box thinking and striking designs, and a talented team of producers in Ema, Caroline, Rebecca and Lauren, who will bring this thinking to life across virtual, hybrid and in-person experiences as the pandemic evolves across the APAC region.”

Founded in 2008 by Scott Cullather and Kristina McCoobery, INVNT uses the craft of live brand storytelling to create and produce live experiences that excite and unite physical and virtual audiences, globally. The company’s ‘challenge everything’ positioning statement helps clients including General Motors, Grant Thornton, Merck, PepsiCo and Samsung share their stories with every audience that matters. Part of [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™, INVNT’s offices are strategically located in New York, London, Sydney, Detroit, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Stockholm and Singapore. For more information visit www.invnt.com

