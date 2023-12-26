IOM Appreciates Cambodia’s Promotion of Migrants’ Rights



The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) appreciates Cambodia’s Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training for promoting and protecting the rights of migrant workers.

The appreciation was expressed by its IOM Chief of Mission in Cambodia, Mrs. Kristin Parco, at the celebration of the International Day for Migration held here in Phnom Penh recently.

Mrs. Kristin Parco noticed remarkable progress in Cambodia’s labour and migration, which is a priority mechanism to enhance and protect the rights of migrant workers.

The mechanism has significantly contributed to improving migrant workers’ living standards through initiatives and regional and international collaboration.

Cambodian migrant workers are a major driving force to boost economic growth, said the IOM chief of mission, indicating that Cambodia earns approximately US$2.2 billion annually from the field, sending a total of 1.3 migrant workers to work in Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Saudi Arabia.

According

to Mrs. Kristin Parco, IOM is ready to support Cambodia in promoting legal migration.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse