IOM to Continue Supporting Migration Work in Cambodia

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has reaffirmed its commitment to support migration affairs in Cambodia.

Outgoing Chief of Mission for IOM in Cambodia Ms. Kristin Parco highlighted the commitment when bidding farewell to H.E. Heng Sour, Minister of Labour and Vocational Training, recently.

Ms. Kristin Parco said that the new IOM president will also continue the cooperation with the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training as part of the organisation’s mission.

She thanked H.E. Heng Sour for the cooperation and support from the ministry for the IOM’s activities so far.

H.E. Heng Sour lauded Ms. Kristin Parco’s successful mission in Cambodia, contributing significantly to the country’s migration progress in accordance with the government’s vision.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse