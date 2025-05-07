IP Rights Protection Urged to Grow Cambodia’s Creative Economy



Siem Reap: Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation H.E. Hem Vanndy has called for greater public respect for intellectual property (IP) in the music sector. ‘We urge everyone to respect IP rights by avoiding unauthorised copying or distribution of music, to support creators by purchasing their works legally, and to recognise the importance of IP in fostering an industry based on cultural activities and building a society that respects each other’s work,’ he stated at the celebration of the World Intellectual Property Day 2025 held in Siem Reap province under the theme ‘IP and Music: Feel the Beat of IP.’

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the event, highlighting the essential role of IP in protecting copyright and supporting creative works in industrial, science, literature, and arts sectors, was co-presided over by Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation; Commerce; and Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, along with the Siem Reap Governor, representatives of development

partners, the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), as well as students, researchers, artists, and other stakeholders. On the occasion, H.E. Hem Vanndy emphasised that the music industry could become a dynamic engine of Cambodia’s creative economy.

Cambodia’s Law on Copyright and Related Rights grants authors, songwriters, and producers exclusive rights to their works. This legal framework not only deters unauthorised use but also cultivates a supportive environment for investment, innovation, and the development of new music. ‘Cambodia has a rich cultural heritage. I believe that the next generation of Cambodians, through science, technology, and innovation, can leverage this heritage into remarkable treasures that will elevate Cambodian music’s reputation and make it renowned worldwide,’ H.E. Minister added.

According to the Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation, Cambodia has made significant progress in strengthening its IP ecosystem in collaboration with WIPO. The country h

as acceded to key international treaties, modernised its legal framework, and embraced digital transformation through tools such as the IPAS and E-Filing system. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to support innovation, creativity, and industry development through effective IP protection.