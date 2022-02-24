ITA Airways launches Flight Pass – A new service dedicated to customers – Tailor-made, flexible and easy to purchase also for small and medium-sized enterprises

ITA Airways launches Flight Pass, a new service dedicated to its customers and featuring a personalised package of prepaid vouchers for the purchase of airline tickets in Economy, Superior and Business Class.

Flight Pass is dedicated to passengers who are usually flying on habitual routes, as it allows them to schedule their trips with even more flexibility and ease. Customers can tailor the package according to their needs, by selecting the number of flights, destinations, and period while they can decide who will use the tickets at a later stage. Flight Pass is available for purchase on the ita-airways.com website.

The package can cover both domestic and international destinations of the ITA Airways network, which can be selected individually or by country/geographical area (excluding flights in territorial continuity, seasonal routes and flights operated in code-share). It can include from 6 to 24 legs and have a minimum duration of one month up to a maximum of twelve, as timeframe valid for the purchase of the chosen destinations.

With Flight Pass, the customer can entitle the tickets in the package to a maximum of 24 names: the name of the first passenger must be indicated at the time of purchase, the others can be designated later, within the booking period chosen at the time of purchase of the package.

Pricing of the airline tickets included in the Flight Pass is locked in at the time of purchase of the package, thereby enabling customers to find affordable prices even in high season. At the time of booking, access is always guaranteed until all available seats on a flight are sold out. Tickets are non-refundable, but it is possible to change the date/time of the flight by paying an extra charge of €65 (free change is available in case of purchase of the Freedom Option).

For further information please refer to the “Terms and Conditions” and FAQ in the Flight Pass section on the ita-airways.com website.

Flight Pass represents a new step forward in ITA Airways’ commercial strategy which places the customer at the centre of its business, courtesy of an increasingly careful search for personalised and dedicated services tailor-made for the target audience.

