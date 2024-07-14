ITC02, the Champion of Cambodia Robocon 2024

The ITC02 team from the Institute of Technology of Cambodia won the first place in the final of the 11th Cambodia Robocon 2024, and will represent the Kingdom at the International Robocon contest to be held in Vietnam in August.

The two runners up are the NPIC02 team and NPIC01 team from the National Polytechnic Institute of Cambodia.

Minister of Information H.E. Neth Pheaktra, Minister of Labour and Vocational Training H.E. Heng Sour, and Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation H.E. Hem Vanndy presided over the annual event, organised here at the Morodok Techo National Stadium this afternoon by the National Television of Cambodia (TVK).

Cambodia Robocon 2024 attracted the participation of nine teams from five universities and technical institutes, including the National Polytechnic Institute of Cambodia (NPIC), the National Technical Training Institute (NTTI), the Cambodia Academy of Digital Technology (CADT), the Institute of Technology of Cambodia (ITC), and the National University of

Management (NUM).

Cambodia Robocon aims to develop the intellectual skills of engineering and automation students in the country, as well as to contribute to promoting the industrial and automation sectors.

Last year, the Kingdom hosted the ABU Asia-Pacific Robot Contest 2023 (ABU ROBOCON 2023), during which the robot team from Toyohashi University of Technology of Japan was crowned the champion, while the two runners-up were the teams from China’s Hong Kong, and Vietnam and China.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse