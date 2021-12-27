ITC02 Wins First Prize at 8th Cambodia Robocon 2021

The ITC02 team from the Institute of Technology of Cambodia won the first place in the final of the 8th Cambodia Robocon 2021, and will represent the Kingdom at the International Robocon contest.

The two runners up are the ITC01 team and the PPI01 team from Preah Kossomak Polytechnic Institute.

Minister of Information H.E. Khieu Kanharith and his spouse presided over the annual event, organised here at the Royal University of Phnom Penh yesterday afternoon by the National Television of Cambodia (TVK).

Cambodia Robocon 2021 attracted the participation of 11 teams from six universities and technical institutes.

Cambodia Robocon aims to develop the intellectual skills of engineering and automation students in the country, as well as to contribute to promoting the industrial and automation sectors.

Cambodia will host the ABU Asia-Pacific Robot Contest (ABU Robocon) in August 2023 with an expected participation of more than 20 countries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press