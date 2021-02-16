Japan-Cambodia Kizuna Festival 2021 to Take Place this Week

The Embassy of Japan in collaboration with the Cambodia-Japan Cooperation Centre (CJCC) and the Japan Foundation Asia Centre will organise the 2021 Japan-Cambodia Kizuna Festival this week.

Happening virtually from Feb. 18 to 28, the festival aims to present the culture of Cambodia and Japan and to promote more exchange of the sector between the people of both countries, underlined the embassy in a press release.

The event will include cultural and educational programmes, and the official Facebook page “Japan Cambodia Kizuna” will be used as a platform.

There will be art performances like small shadow theatre and Yike Hom Rong dance, Cambodia-Japan small-scale concert, and sharing of the guideline on Japan’s scholarship “MEXT” and Asia Kakehashi scholarship.

It will also screen the videos of Japanese language class “Irodori”; how to make Chirashi Sushi and Nigiri Sushi; folding paper “Origami” and flower arrangement “Ikebana”; and beyond.

It is expected that participants will feel closer to Japan and deepen their understanding of Cambodian and Japanese cultures through the activities.

Japan-Cambodia Kizuna Festival has been organised annually since 2012.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press