Japan Continues Supporting Mine and UXO Clearance in Cambodia

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will help strengthen the organisational functions of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) for four years, starting February 2020.

Both sides signed here at CMAC headquarters yesterday the Record of Discussion on Technical Cooperation for the Project for Strengthening Organisational Functions of CMAC, under the witness of H.E. Meas Sophea, Senior Minister in charge of Mine Action, UXOs and Engineering Corp of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, and H.E. Masahiro Mikami, Ambassador of Japan to Cambodia.

Director General of CMAC H.E. Heng Ratana and Mr. Sugano Yuichi, Chief Representative of JICA Cambodia Office were the signatories.

According to H.E. Heng Ratana, at the same time, there was an official announcement of providing financial assistance from the Government of Japan to the Royal Government of Cambodia for supporting CMAC's demining activities in Battambang province.

Covering an operation period of six months, from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2020, this grant with a total amount of US$1,799,850 is for the project of integration of landmine clearance and landmine victim assistance, said the CMAC director general.

