Japan Donates 35 Ambulances to Cambodia

The Government of Japan has donated 35 ambulances to Cambodia to support the latter’s efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation handover ceremony was held on May 7, 2021 at the Ministry of Health Central Medical Storage (CMS) under the presidency of H.E. Dr. Yuok Sambath, Secretary of State, Ministry of Health and Mr. KARIMATA Atsushi, Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Japan to the Kingdom of Cambodia.

According to the embassy’s press release AKP received this evening, the assistance is based on the cooperation measures put in place with ASEAN countries that were announced by former Prime Minister H.E. ABE Shinzo at the Special ASEAN Plus Three Summit held in April last year.

The initiative is one of many employed by the Government of Japan to confront COVID-19 on a global scale, said the source, adding that so far, in response to a request from the Royal Government of Cambodia, Japan has supplied medical equipment such as ambulances, X-ray inspection equipment, ultrasound diagnostic equipment, oxygen generators and ICU beds to Cambodia.

“Japan will continue to cooperate with the Royal Government of Cambodia to provide necessary equipment. We hope that these supplies will be helpful for the Cambodian healthcare professionals who are working so hard to fight COVID-19,” underlined the press release.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press