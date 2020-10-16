Japan Foundation Asia Centre Offers Online Art Class Starting from Next Monday

The Japan Foundation Asia Centre, Phnom Penh Liaison office will start a new online programme related to art education under the title of ART @ HOME by YAMADA METHOD, from Oct. 19, 2020.

According to a press release of the Japan Foundation, co-produced with YAMADA SCHOOL OF ART and CBS Digital, this online class will be offered for all students of elementally school and over so that they can enjoy learning art and develop their way of expressing.

Art is one of the way that people express their own ideas and feeling. For the children, art is one of the most important subject to establish their characteristics.

Interested students can access the online class every Monday, at 19:00, through MYTV Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/mytvcambodia), MYTV Youtube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/mytvcambodiaofficial/featured), the Japan Foundation Asia Centre, Phnom Penh Liaison Office Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/asiacenter.phnompenh), and YAMADA school of art Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/yamadaschoolofart).

With the mission of promotion of the cultural exchange between Cambodia and Japan, the Japan Foundation Asia Centre completed this programme as a fruits of Cambodian artists and Mr. YAMADA, the Japanese style painter, who has been working in Cambodia and Japan for art work and art education.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press