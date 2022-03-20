Japan Grants US$4.3 Million to Support Two Key Projects in Cambodia

– The Government of Japan has agreed to extend a total of US$4.3 million in grant aid to support two projects to boost rural renewable energies and transparency in local administrations in Cambodia.

The grant agreement was signed between H.E. Mikami Masahiro, Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia, and Ms. Alissar Chaker, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Cambodia, at the Peace Palace here this evening.

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia and visiting H.E. KISHIDA Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, witnessed the signing ceremony taking place following their bilateral meeting.

The two projects include the US$1.7 million Rural Renewable Energy Project and the US$2.6 million Project to strengthen transparency and accountability in local administrations through citizen participation.

H.E. KISHIDA Fumio arrived in Phnom Penh this afternoon for a two-day official visit in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press