Japan Interested in Cosmetic Plant Construction in Preah Sihanouk

Japan is interested in investment on construction of a cosmetic plant in Preah Sihanouk province.

The intention was made by H.E. Fumiaki Takahashi, President of Japan-Cambodia Association (JCA) and Former Ambassador of Japan to Cambodia in a meeting with H.E. Kuoch Chamroeun, Governor of Preah Sihanouk province in Sihanoukville this week.

H.E. Fumiaki Takahashi spoke highly of the robust development of Preah Sihanouk province in all sectors, especially in infrastructure, environment and tourism.

H.E. Kuoch Chamroeun recalled H.E. Fumiaki Takahashi on Japan's active contribution to Cambodia's development in health, education and infrastructure including the expansion of Preah Sihanouk Autonomous Port.

The governor lauded intimate relations and collaboration, particularly in economy and politics between the two countries.

He also expressed his warm hospitality for the JCA president's visit to Preah Sihanouk province; and asked him to help promote the province's investment potentials to more Japanese investors.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press