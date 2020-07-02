Japan Invests More in Human Resource Development in Cambodia

The Government of Japan continues to support Cambodia’s human resource development through the provision of more scholarships worth about US$3.23 million.

The grant aid, under the Human Resource Development Scholarship by Japanese Grant Aid, or known in short JDS, was notified in a recent joint statement between Cambodian Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The project aims to support young potential government officials to become leaders in Cambodia with a master’s or doctoral degree from prestigious educational institutions in Japan.

According to the statement, the JDS scholarship began recruiting candidates in 2000 and sent out the first batch of students in 2001, so this year marks the 20th anniversary of the JDS project.

Since its inception, a total of 470 Cambodian students have earned their master’s and doctoral degrees in Japan.

The programme contributes greatly to the development of human resources for socio-economic development of Cambodia, and many JDS students have served as senior officials in various ministries in the country.

The JDS project also serves as a bridge to bolster the relationship between the two peoples, and countries.

